This weekend, the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents the nostalgic ‘50s musical “Grease” at the Clay Center.
Set in 1959, the popular show was first performed in Chicago in 1971, though it wasn’t precisely the version most audiences would become familiar with.
The early show was grittier and more vulgar, but the harder edges softened by the time it got to Broadway.
The finished production still tackles themes of sex, teen pregnancy, conformity and gang violence.
“Grease” was adapted for the screen in 1978, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The film was wildly successful, earning over $360 million on a $6 million budget and helping solidify Travolta as a screen icon.
Owing to that success, a sequel was made in 1982. It featured none of the original stars and was generally thought of as a dud.
This weekend’s opening is the fifth time the Guild has presented “Grease.” It features a collection of teenage and twenty-something leads.
Among them, Isaiah Canterbury plays Danny Zuko, Lori Conn plays Sandy Dumbrowski, Jacob Fleck is Kenickie and Kayla Jackson is Betty Rizzo.
Director Nina Pasinetti said returning to “Grease” and teaching her young cast about the 1950s was fun.
“We’ve learned dances that include the jitterbug, cha cha, the stroll, the pony and more,” she said.
Pasinetti said everyone was familiar with Elvis Presley, but most didn’t know much about the pop culture of the time, had never heard of Frankie Avalon, Doris Day, Debbie Reynolds or the Mickey Mouse Club.