Auditions for the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” will be held at 7 p.m. May 27 and 28, and at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre on Tennessee Avenue.
"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash" will be presented Aug. 14-15 on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Admission is free.
Parts are available for four male and four female singers for characters ranging in age from 18 to the 50s. The production also features stringed instrumentalists -- anyone auditioning who plays a stringed instrument should be prepared to play.
Those auditioning must sing a prepared musical selection. Sheet music must be brought for the accompanist. Actors will also be asked to read material provided from the show.
Due to social distancing guidelines, preregistration to audition is required through the guild website, www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
No walk-in auditions will be permitted.
Protocols for returning to the stage can be found on the website and the accompanying COVID-19 agreement must be printed, signed and brought to the audition. Those auditioning are asked to wear a mask.
Entrance to the audition will be on Tennessee Avenue. Exit from the audition will be through the stage door leading to Roane Street.
For more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call 304-545-6945.