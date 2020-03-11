You are the owner of this article.
Charleston's East End set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

20200312-gm-pubcrawl1

The East End Pub Crawl returns to Charleston Saturday night.

 Courtesy photo

The 9th Annual East End St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl is Saturday in Charleston.

The pub crawl includes six local bars and restaurants on the East End, which will feature live entertainment and/or drink specials.

Bars and restaurants participating include Bluegrass Kitchen, Broadway, Lee Street Lounge, The Empty Glass, The Red Carpet and Tricky Fish.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will go to around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Live music will be provided by The Blarney Pilgrims, Appalachian Celtic Consort and a configuration of The Rogues on an outdoor stage at the intersection of Washington and Elizabeth streets from 7 to 11 p.m. The Contrarians, followed by Wild Ones, will perform at The Empty Glass beginning at 6 p.m., and a capella trio Bare Bones will perform on the trolley from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Advance tickets to the pub crawl start at $25 or $30 at the door. For more information, visit cwvmainstreets.org.

