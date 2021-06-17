A year away from live theater hasn’t softened playwright Dan Kehde.
Talking about his new show, “The Trappist,” Kehde acknowledged he was again diving into deep and dark waters.
“The Trappist,” a Contemporary Youth Arts Company production that opens this week at the Elk City Playhouse during FestivALL, deals with themes revolving around memory and forgiveness.
Kehde said, “There are some things that can’t be forgiven, and things that you can’t forgive yourself for.”
There might even be things you shouldn’t try to forgive.
“At some point, it almost becomes a cruel social demand that we should be forgiving everybody all the time,” he said.
Kehde’s play revolves around a young golf course worker, “a trappist,” who rakes the sand traps of a golf course. Trappists may also refer to monastics who live simple lives devoted to contemplation, work and prayer.
In the play, the worker is approached by a former high school classmate, an old tormentor seeking forgiveness for past wrongs.
The trappist, played Abighail Connett, was an “invisible,” a child shunned and bullied for being different.
“She has a birth mark on her face,” Kehde said. “She’s disfigured, ugly and in high school, that made her on of the ‘invisibles.’”
The bullying led to tragedy, followed by years of guilt and regret.
As with some of his other plays, Kehde said he has no idea where the theme came from, though he did work at a golf course as a teenager.
During the pandemic and the months of social distancing, Kehde said he had a lot of time for reflection and to write.
“It just spent 50 years bubbling up,” he said.
With it being the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s first show in front of a live audience (the company produced and streamed "Mary" during the holidays), Kehde said they took all the expected safety precautions, plus one unusual step.
The company typically casts mostly teenage actors, but "we didn’t do that this time,” the playwright and director said. “We went the opposite direction. Most of our actors are over 20.”
The lone exception is Connett, who is 17.
“And she has a tough part. It’s a hard piece,” Kehde said. “She doesn’t leave the stage.”
As usual, Kehde said he didn’t know whether an audience would turn out for his show. Some people just want to be entertained and that’s fine, but Kehde hoped there would be enough who wanted a little more than that and might be interested in seeing something new.