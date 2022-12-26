Following nearly two years of grounded national tours, closed theaters and canceled performances, 2022 was something like a resumption of how things were before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bands went back on the road and made-up missed dates. Performing arts centers and arenas reopened. While some groups or theaters continued to maintain requirements for masks or asked that patrons be vaccinated, most of these precautions faded away as crowds surged.
The first big show to arrive in Charleston in the new year was Winter Jam, which kicked off its annual tour at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Jan. 7. The show was headlined by Skillet, Tauren Wells and Colton Dixon.
Other highlights in January included a tribute to local songwriter John Lilly from the Woody Hawley Series and the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, Mountain Stage began its 39th season at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, and the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences opened “Van Gogh For All” in the Juliet Art Museum.
In February, the Charleston Light Opera Guild presented “Paradise Park,” a musical based on the Daniel Boyd film with music by Mountain Stage co-founder, Larry Groce.
The city also saw its first of three appearances in 2022 by the theatrical New Jersey-based artist Remember Jones, who played the Clay Center’s Sound Checks. The Marshall Tucker Band came to the Coliseum and the Alban Arts Center opened “James and the Giant Peach.”
Spring
In March, Celtic Calling returned after a pandemic-advised hiatus for six days of Scots-Irish inspired music, dance and shenanigans. Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker performed at the Municipal Auditorium, and Art Walk returned after its annual winter break.
Judas Priest, celebrating its 50th year, played the Charleston Coliseum.
April brought Morgan Wallen to the Charleston Coliseum, along with classic country stars Alabama, followed by rockers Shinedown with The Pretty Reckless.
Veronica Ratcliff, director of marketing and sales at the Charleston Coliseum, said they had a great year of shows and saw a lot of fantastic performers, but Shinedown was special.
A little over an hour into the show, a vehicle crash took out a transformer near the Coliseum, knocking out power to the building.
Ratliff said, “The band was super cool. They got off stage and then went into the crowd to sign and take pictures with as many fans as possible.”
The group waited out the power outage, returned to the stage after 25 minutes and played another seven songs to finish the night.
May kicked off with Contemporary Christian favorite Casting Crowns at the Coliseum, followed by the ear-splitting roar of Monster Jam the following week.
May closed out with the Vandalia Gathering at the state Capital Complex. The Memorial Day weekend festival attracted crowds hungry for traditional music, dance and roasted corn.
In June, the Alban Arts Center opened the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fairview,” a biting comedy that challenged the gaze of race. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s MATRIC Symphony Sunday returned to the University of Charleston’s lawn after two years away.
Amanda McDonald, marketing director at the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, said, “The day brought beautiful weather, the joining of community groups on the stage, plus yummy food vendors and local artisans. Symphony Sunday culminated with the Symphony’s performance and fireworks, our annual gift to the community.”
She said the symphony looked forward to an even bigger day in 2023 to celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary.
The WVSO had a busier than normal year. Along with its regular season, the symphony announced a search for a new conductor.
Conductor candidates Janna Hymes and Scott Woodard performed in the fall. Four other candidates will get their turn at the podium over the winter and spring of 2023.
June also brought back Charleston’s FestivALL as a full in-person arts and music festival, under the direction of its new chief Mackenzie Spencer, who was a long-time FestivALL fan.
“Personal highlights for me included the Mayor’s Concert at Slack Plaza with Boston-based GA-20 headlining,” she said. “I also liked the Author’s Roundtable and the Porch Parade spanning Charleston’s East End with fun, public art installations.”
FestivALL returned in October for FestivFALL with regular staples like the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk, but also include a Grateful Dead tribute show organized by local singer/songwriter and bassist John Inghram.
Spencer said, “We look forward to a fun 2023 and can’t wait to see everyone at FestivALL June 9 through the 18th.”
Summer
Summer in Charleston was busy with record crowds coming out for Friday night’s free Live on the Levee concerts. Highlights included performances by “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes, Inghram’s David Bowie tribute show and a second appearance by Remember Jones.
But the biggest event of the summer was the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, which included river activities, a beer festival and nightly entertainment featuring The Four Tops, country star Martina McBride and ‘90s alt-rockers Everclear.
In July, Chris Stapleton returned to the Coliseum and retiring Texas singer/songwriter Robert Earle Keen played Mountain Stage for what was billed as his last time on the show.
August brought the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s revival of “Footloose,” as well as Multifest and accidental dueling Americana artists with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performing across town from the Avett Brothers on the same night.
On social media, fans of both groups openly lamented having to choose which show to attend.
Fall
September was ushered in by R&B crooners Boyz II Men at the Clay Center, ‘90s singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins on Mountain Stage, and reggae-infused jam band Bumpin Uglies at OctoberWest.
October saw lots of spooky activity around Charleston, plus HallowEast. The Charleston Light Opera Guild presented “The Music Man,” featuring many returning cast members from the guild’s many revivals.
Also, actress/singer/artist Ann Magnuson made an appearance at the the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame for “Halloween Surrealism.”
In November, the “Trinity of Terror” came the Coliseum for a hard rock/metal show, country singer Morgan Wade sold out the Clay Center and the Contemporary Youth Arts Company performed its seasonal rock opera “Mary” without the presence of the show’s co-creator Mark Scarpelli, who died earlier in the year.
The holidays in Charleston were perhaps busier than they’ve been in decades. Downtown streets were packed for the expanded Holly Jolly Brawley celebration the weekend following Thanksgiving, and the sidewalks were lined shoulder to shoulder with people out to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade.
Shows big and small abounded. The Children’s Theatre of Charleston brought “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to the stage. Bob Thompson celebrated his 80th birthday and the 30th anniversary of his “Joy to the World” holiday show. The symphony performed two Christmas concerts, including one with the Symphony Chorus, and the Charleston Ballet sold out both performances of “The Nutcracker.”
December wound down with Mountain Stage closing out its 2022 season with Bela Fleck at the Culture Center Theatre and Remember Jones returning for the final Sound Checks of the year at the Clay Center just a few days before Christmas.
It was a very busy year for the arts and entertainment scene, and 2023 will look to build on that momentum.