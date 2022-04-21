FestivALL returns to Charleston as an in-person festival for year 18.
The festival will run June 12 to 26 with two weeks of art, music, theater and dance.
Highlights for this year’s FestivALL include the Wine & Jazz Music Festival on the lawn of the University of Charleston, the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s summer production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at the guild theater, and two Mountain Stage performances at the Culture Center Theater.
FestivALL officially opens June 12 with the start of the FestivALL Porch Parade, a pandemic creation with area artists making stationary “floats” in front of area residents’ homes.
The Porch Parade will be on display throughout the festival and is among several ongoing features. Others include the Art-for-ALL kids juried exhibition in the Clay Center lobby, Charleston’s ARTBus and “Dizzy Doc’s Amazing Balloon Sculpture,” on display at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, June 24 and 25.
During those 15 days in June, FestivALL will host activities and performances nearly every day, among them being familiar favorites like the Capitol Street Fair and the Children’s Art Fair in the downtown, the Mayor’s Concert and Jeff’s Shirley’s “Three Things — My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series.
There will be new installments of Ice Cream and the Arts in Elk City and Rolls on the River.
Also returning this year will be the show “Air Play,” a circus-style adventure turning air into art.
New events to FestivALL include: “FestiVIOLA,” a variety show featuring members of the Valley Violinists, playing solos and multi-viola ensembles at the Woman’s Club of Charleston; the 2022 Pew Quilt Show & Needlework Display at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church; and “You Might as Well Live,” a one-person play at Unity Church exploring the life, loves and legacy of writer Dorothy Parker.
Details for FestivALL are still being finalized. Artists appearing at Live on the Levee, the Mayor’s Concert and the Wine & Jazz Music Festival haven’t been revealed but are expected to be named in the coming weeks.