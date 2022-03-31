Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta aims to return bigger and better than it ever was.
In remarks at city hall prior to the official announcement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it had been a hard, long slog to get back to Regatta, but the city was finally ready.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a throwback to the old Regatta and a little bit of the new,” she said.
The popular city festival will return June 30 through July 4 with five days of concerts, parades and activities loosely centered around Kanawha Boulevard.
Residents who remember the old festival will see the return of the sternwheel boats and familiar Regatta events like the Funeral Parade on Capitol Street, the Anything That Floats Race and races between the sternwheelers.
WOWK 13 newscaster Bryan Hughes with the Regatta commission, a sternwheel boat captain and a member of the American Sternwheel Association, said the association was thrilled to be coming back for the Regatta.
“We’ve got at least 20 boats coming,” he said.
There will also be several new events, including the Wheelwash Craft Beer Festival, a comedy showcase, and a sandcastle fest.
Tickets or wristbands would be required for carnival rides. Festival attendees have to buy their own food and drink, but all of the entertainment is free to the public.
The mayor said the aim of the festival was to make it accessible to as many people as possible, particularly to children, regardless of economic background.
Children’s events and activities will be held at Magic Island. There will be carnival rides on the Boulevard. Music and entertainment will be featured at Haddad Riverfront Park, at City Center at Slack Street Plaza and on the main stage at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street.
The city also plans to make use of its new skate park for a BMX/Skate exhibition and would have parades on Virginia Street and Capitol Street, including the Funeral Parade.
Headliners for the Regatta are Thursday, June 30, Everclear with Fastball and The Nixons; July 1, The Four Tops with The Temptations and the Unit; and July 2, country star Martina McBride with Chuck Ray Lilly and The Grip.
During an announcement Thursday morning, Goodwin announced Rick Springfield would perform July 3.
The Sternwheel Regatta would close out July 4 with the city’s annual performance by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, followed by fireworks.
Hughes said they were anticipating about 250,000 people would come to the city of Charleston over those five days and the mayor said they believed Regatta’s impact would be about $10 million, but they acknowledged those were ballpark figures.
Following the pandemic, some events, particularly outdoor events, have seen much larger attendance than anticipated.
Either way, Hughes said Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta was back, at least for the next few years. He said they’d just signed a five-year contract with a soft drink company.
Regatta will kick off June 30.
A website with more details and updates is expected to launch soon.