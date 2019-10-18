You are the owner of this article.
Chevy Chase coming to Charleston to screen 'Christmas Vacation'

Veteran actor and comedy legend Chevy Chase is coming to the Clay Center December 23 to talk about his career and screen one of his best known films.

The Clay Center will be getting some classic comedy star power just ahead of Christmas.

The Charleston arts and science center will host a Dec. 23 screening of “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” followed by stories with the film's star, Chevy Chase.

The show is part of a national tour through November and December through The Backlot Project, a company that "brings the most beloved stars of television and film from the screen to an exciting and intimate live setting."

The 1989 film features Chase as family man Clark Griswold and follows the Griswold family on a wild ride through the Christmas holiday season. 

Tickets for "An Evening with Chevy Chase" are $39, $59, $79 and $99. With special VIP tickets available for $250.

Tickets for this 30th anniversary screening go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

For tickets and information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to theclaycenter.org.

