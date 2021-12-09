Children's Theatre of Charleston debuts 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Staff reports Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Children’s Theatre of Charleston brings “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater this weekend. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday evening, Children’s Theatre of Charleston opens “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater.“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is about a church nativity reenactment that goes awry when the rambunctious Herdmans children get involved with the show.Directed by Timothy Mace, the musical features over 50 local actors ranging from 8-years-old to adult.“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical!” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 1 p.m. Sunday.Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for students, available at the door or online at ctoc.org. — Staff reports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Jack Bernard: To pass Build Back Better, give Manchin and Sinema what they want (Opinion) top story State lawmaking panel approves ceding water pollution permit limit oversight, weakening some water quality standards top story Judge rules 'tentative agreement' on jails COVID policy not legally binding Ann Stottlemyer: WV families need expanded child tax credit (Opinion) American Water finalizes purchase of Page-Kincaid PSD after two years Froma Harrop: Who can blame non-Trumpists for not running again? (Opinion) Children's Theatre of Charleston debuts 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Officials caution WV in position to be 'overrun' with COVID-19 in coming weeks Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists