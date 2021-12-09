The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211209-gm-childrenstheater
Buy Now

Children’s Theatre of Charleston brings “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater this weekend.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Friday evening, Children’s Theatre of Charleston opens “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is about a church nativity reenactment that goes awry when the rambunctious Herdmans children get involved with the show.

Directed by Timothy Mace, the musical features over 50 local actors ranging from 8-years-old to adult.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical!” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for students, available at the door or online at ctoc.org.

— Staff reports

Recommended for you