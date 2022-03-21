Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220322-gm-haddox1

Morgantown-based singer/songwriter Chris Haddox headlines this week's Woody Hawley Series show at the Clay Center and celebrates the release of his debut record.

 Courtesy

Morgantown singer/songwriter and West Virginia University professor Chris Haddox hadn’t really thought much about recording a record when “Mountain Stage” bandleader Ron Sowell asked him about it three years ago.

Haddox, who headlines the Woody Hawley Series at the Clay Center Saturday night, said, “I’d recorded some one-off things with people, but never a full-on record.”

The show, which features Johnny Staats, also serves as an album release party for Haddox and brings the songwriter full circle with both the Woody Hawley Series and how his album began.

Four years ago, Haddox called Roger Rabalais about playing the Thursday night songwriter night Rabalais hosted in Charleston. It was on Haddox’s way to his high school reunion.

Rabalais added Haddox to the lineup, along with Charleston musicians Andrew Adkins and Pete Kosky.

“Ron happened by because Andrew had just released his album,” Haddox explained.

But after Haddox played his set, Sowell came up to him and asked if he’d be interested in playing the Woody Hawley Series in about a year.

“I didn’t know what Woody Hawley was, but I said, sure,” Haddox explained.

Haddox returned to play the concert series in the fall of 2019. After the show, Sowell took him aside and asked, “How come you didn’t bring any CDs to sell?”

Haddox told him that he didn’t have a CD. He played a lot of old-time tunes, but he did have some originals.

Sowell asked how many songs he had.

“I sent him 25,” the singer said.

Stories you might like

A few weeks later, over coffee in Morgantown, Sowell told him that he wanted to do a record with him — if Haddox was willing.

Haddox said they started first of the year, but that was 2020.

“We got in three sessions and then COVID hit, and the wheels came off the bus,” the singer said.

The project stalled. What should have taken a couple of months to finish turned into almost two years, but Haddox said they pushed through.

“Ron brought a lot to making the record,” he said. “Ron picked the songs and arranged them. After we got started, we had some discussions about things, but Ron brought a lot to the table.”

Sowell’s arrangements took Haddox’s songs in directions he’d never imagined.

“I’d never played with percussion, never played with drums,” he said.

Haddox had spent a lifetime playing old-time music and just playing on his own, solo.

He was amazed at what he heard.

The debut record is newly minted, but Haddox said he couldn’t wait to record again.

“The experience was just so good,” he said.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

Recommended for you