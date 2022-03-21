Morgantown singer/songwriter and West Virginia University professor Chris Haddox hadn’t really thought much about recording a record when “Mountain Stage” bandleader Ron Sowell asked him about it three years ago.
Haddox, who headlines the Woody Hawley Series at the Clay Center Saturday night, said, “I’d recorded some one-off things with people, but never a full-on record.”
The show, which features Johnny Staats, also serves as an album release party for Haddox and brings the songwriter full circle with both the Woody Hawley Series and how his album began.
Four years ago, Haddox called Roger Rabalais about playing the Thursday night songwriter night Rabalais hosted in Charleston. It was on Haddox’s way to his high school reunion.
Rabalais added Haddox to the lineup, along with Charleston musicians Andrew Adkins and Pete Kosky.
“Ron happened by because Andrew had just released his album,” Haddox explained.
But after Haddox played his set, Sowell came up to him and asked if he’d be interested in playing the Woody Hawley Series in about a year.
“I didn’t know what Woody Hawley was, but I said, sure,” Haddox explained.
Haddox returned to play the concert series in the fall of 2019. After the show, Sowell took him aside and asked, “How come you didn’t bring any CDs to sell?”
Haddox told him that he didn’t have a CD. He played a lot of old-time tunes, but he did have some originals.