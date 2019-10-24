Chris Knight at the V Club Friday

Indie Americana star and country music songwriter Chris Knight performs Friday night at the V Club in Huntington. Knight, who recently performed on “Mountain Stage” and appeared at last year’s West Virginia State Fair, has recorded nine albums, but his music has also been recorded by Randy Travis, Blake Shelton and Montgomery Gentry, among others. His latest record, “Almost Daylight,” is now on the Current Country and Americana alum charts Advance tickets are $20. Tickets day of the show are $25. For more information, call 304-781-0680 or visit vclublive.com