Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show headed to Charleston Aug. 1

20190123-gm-chris

Chris Stapleton returns to Charleston next week with his All-American Road Show. The award-winning country singer/songwriter was last in Charleston in 2017.

 Courtesy photo

The Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show winds into the Charleston Coliseum Aug. 1. Stapleton has been on a roll the last couple of years, winning awards and earning acclaim for his songwriting. The Kentucky native has written songs for Justin Timberlake and Pink, among others. The five-time Grammy Award-winning country star will be joined by Margo Price and the Marcus King Band. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $33.75 and are available through Ticketmaster.

