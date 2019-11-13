Chris Young's 'Raised on Country' coming to Big Sandy

A song doesn’t have to be a big radio hit to leave an impression.
Chris Young didn’t expect his song “Drowning” to even become a single.
The country star, who performs Saturday night at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, said, “That was the label’s choice.”
The song was written in part as a way for Young to process grief over the death of his close friend Adam Carnes.
Carnes died in a car accident several years ago.
Young said that writing “Drowning” was a different experience for him.
“I wrote that with a couple of songwriting buddies — Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge,” the country star said. “We’ve written a lot with them over the years. If you look at the list of things we’ve written, it’s ‘I’m Coming Over,’ ‘Think of You,’ and ‘Hanging on.’”
Serious songs about serious relationships.
“But ‘Drowning’ was just a different kind of song,” he said. “It was really somewhere that I haven’t been as a writer or as a vocalist.”
Young said he, Crowder, and Hogan sat in a room and talked about the people they were thinking about as they approached the song. These were people they’d lost in their lives who were still missed.
“I think we talked about those people as much as we wrote,” the singer said.
It was a deliberately meaningful song, but Young didn’t expect it to take on the life that it has. Even before the song was officially recorded, people responded.
Young tours relentlessly, and when he played the song out, people came up to him after the shows at meet-and-greets. He said they told him, “Hey, I love this song. It reminds me of ...”
There was always someone, and Young loved that.
“People were kind of just putting the song over their own stories,” he said. “Anytime people do that, it’s a good sign.”
It’s a deeply emotional song and a song that’s quickly become a favorite with audiences. “Drowning” is also a little bit of a departure from some of the often-derided, but still wildly popular “bro country” songs that have dominated country airwaves.
Young thinks there’s plenty of room for all kinds of country songs, all kinds of songs in general.
“I think everybody has the opportunity to do a real-life song, no matter the genre,” he said. “It all depends on who you are, what the song is and the timing in your career.”
Young added, “I think you’re allowed to write and record anything, as long as it’s tied to a true emotion — and that goes for any genre.”
“Drowning” hasn’t turned into a big hit — at least, not yet. When the song debuted, it didn’t crack the top 100 on the country charts, but Young said he doesn’t doubt its power.
During concerts, it’s a song people pull out their cell phones for and light them up as Young sings.
“The cool thing for me is to see how much this song means to people,” Young said.
“Drowning” is out as a single, but Young’s record, “Raised on Country,” which his current tour is named after, isn’t to be released until sometime in 2020.
The singer said a lot of work has gone into the record and he was looking forward to sharing it after the holidays.
“We’re going to run this tour up until the second week of December,” Young said. “I always spend Christmas with my family, but we’ll get back out on the road again next year.”