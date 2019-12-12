You are the owner of this article.
Christian artist Michael W. Smith performs with Huntington Symphony Saturday

20191212-gm-smith

Kenna native and Christmas music star Michael W. Smith performs a holiday show this weekend with the Huntington Symphony.

 Courtesy photo

Contemporary Christian superstar Michael W. Smith returns to West Virginia Saturday night to perform with the Huntington Symphony’s “Coming Home for the Holiday” concert at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Smith, a Wayne County native, has recorded 14 studio albums, sold over 18 million records, won three Grammy awards and a couple of dozen Dove Awards. His latest record was “A Million Lights,” released in 2018. The Saturday show also features Christian rocker Marc Martel. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show start at $40. For more information, call 304-781-8343 or visit huntingtonsymphony.org

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Aide Jr., Mitchell - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Banks, Betty - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Barnett, Harry - 1 p.m., Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood.

Bennett, Mary - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

Fortney, Etta - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Goolsby, Neva - 11 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.

Harris, Carl - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Hartley, Roberta - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Holbrook, Ralph - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Holstine, Drema - 1:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Paxton, Justine - Noon, John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Pulliam, Robert - 5:30 p.m., Cross Point Church of God, Beckley.

Runion, Vance - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Taylor, Ford - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Smith, Roberta - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Stout Jr., Bernard - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Walker, Atha - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.