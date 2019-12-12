Contemporary Christian superstar Michael W. Smith returns to West Virginia Saturday night to perform with the Huntington Symphony’s “Coming Home for the Holiday” concert at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Smith, a Wayne County native, has recorded 14 studio albums, sold over 18 million records, won three Grammy awards and a couple of dozen Dove Awards. His latest record was “A Million Lights,” released in 2018. The Saturday show also features Christian rocker Marc Martel. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show start at $40. For more information, call 304-781-8343 or visit huntingtonsymphony.org
Christian artist Michael W. Smith performs with Huntington Symphony Saturday
Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.