Christian Lopez closes out last Sound Check of 2019

Sound Checks gets in one more show before the end of 2019. Saturday night, Christian Lopez returns with indie rockers ONA. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycen ter.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

No Funerals Today.