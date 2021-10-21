Getting back on tour after some time off, it’s to be expected that it might take a minute to knock off the rust and work out some of the kinks.
Luke Smallbone, one half of Christian pop duo For King & Country, said for them, it was more like 40 seconds.
During the first performance of their current tour, which comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Saturday night, they had trouble with an elevator.
“Honestly, it was the smoothest show we’d ever done,” Smallbone said. “We were coming to the end of the night and were up in the air and waiting for the last, little thing to start.”
They were supposed to come down from these elevators, but instead, they were stuck up in the air, waiting for someone to touch a button or turn a knob to bring them down to start the next song.
“Most people wouldn’t notice,” Smallbone said. “But we were up there for about 40 seconds.”
That seemed like a long time to be doing nothing.
Like just about every other touring performer in the country, Smallbone and his brother, Joel, spent much of 2020 off stage because of COVID-19 and waiting for the all-clear to begin doing concerts again. He said they did a few drive-in shows, but mostly they stayed home.
The singer and his wife bought cows.
“I’ve always had a dream about getting cows,” Smallbone said.
Growing up, he said his family had a modest hobby farm. They grew some vegetables and kept a few animals as pets — no cows, however.
Smallbone said he always wanted more of a working farm, which included livestock or chickens to lay eggs.
He said they harvested their first black angus cow for meat over the summer.
“The kids were totally fine with it,” Smallbone said. “I think it’s good that they know where their food comes from.”
Along with a little light farming, the singer said he and his brother worked on new music. Smallbone said the pandemic only partially played a role in that. For King & Country was about due to record a new record, but he said the timing worked in their favor and gave them things to think about.
“I didn’t want to write pandemic songs,” Smallbone said. “This album was written during the pandemic, but it’s what have we learned?”
What happened, particularly to people of faith, surprised him.
“I was a little shocked at how fearful everybody became,” he said.
This was more than just hoarding toilet paper, but that was a symptom.
“People got very selfish very, very quickly,” he said. “It made me question, why am I so afraid? What do I have to take care of? Where am I spiritually? What’s my relationship with God?”
The answer to those questions really dictated how people should act, he thought.
The pandemic was an opportunity for people to practice what they’ve been preparing for, to live in faith, to lean on each other.
While influenced by the pandemic, the aims of the new music is larger than disease.
Getting back out on tour, Smallbone said the lesson was gratitude.
“You appreciate being in a room and being able to play a song for someone,” he said. “You can be thankful for being together and singing the same song.”
Still, as great as it is to be performing in front of crowds again, Smallbone said he appreciated time much more. He didn’t feel like he needed to make up for a ‘lost’ year. It wasn’t really lost.
“I don’t want to be the guy running around like a chicken with his head cut off,” he said. “I want to enjoy what takes place. I want to enjoy being here and being with family. I think busy-ness gets in the way of that sometimes.”