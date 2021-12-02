The Christmas trees displayed along Brawley Walkway in downtown Charleston range from the traditional to the cleverly modern, like this one designed by the Black Locust Custom Wood Shop. The trees will be up until the end of December.
Rock City Cake Company owner and Holly Jolly Brawley planner Morgan Morrison was nervously upbeat Friday morning as she surveyed the colorfully decorated trees lining Brawley Walkway in Charleston.
“We had a close call with this wind,” she said. “But I think we’ve got it taken care of. I think we’re going to be OK.”
It was the middle of a blustery Black Friday afternoon, and already people were out and about, looking at the 50 trees decorated by area businesses and organizations as part of the city’s annual Black Friday ArtWalk.
Morrison had told me a week or so before that they weren’t entirely sure what the response to the event would be from the public, but they were hopeful. Last year’s last-minute prototype event went over surprisingly well.
Starved for a little Christmas cheer, people had come out during 2020’s muted holiday season to look at the Christmas trees in Brawley Walkway and Slack Plaza. This year, Morrison and company, with help again from the city, went big. They would have gone even bigger if they could have gotten the trees.
Reportedly, there’s a shortage of live Christmas trees this year. Demand is high, but the pandemic, environmental disasters and supply chain troubles have taken their toll.
Still, on this day trees filled the walkway and covered the Lee Street Triangle. Ornaments decorated by local artists hung overhead, and a tree remembering Charly “Jupiter” Hamilton was displayed.
Earlier in the day, area artists shivered in the cold and sold their work under tents. I got my picture taken with the “Elf on the Shelf” and talked with a representative for the newly minted Charleston Dirty Birds, who was selling merchandise for the baseball team.
By evening, Capitol Street was teeming with bundled-up shoppers, ArtWalkers and gawkers who’d come to see the glowing trees, listen to music and get an early taste of the holiday spirit.
The mood was celebratory and generous. While the Kind Thieves performed, I watched a woman take a pair of gloves to a homeless woman huddled beneath a blanket by a wall. She accepted them and mouthed the words, “Thank you.”
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.