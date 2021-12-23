For a holiday extravaganza, you couldn’t really ask for much more out of Lindsey Stirling’s Christmas Program 2021.
The violinist, electronica artist and choreographer brought bright lights, pretty costumes, a tiny dog doing tricks on stage and a guy in a Christmas tree costume resentfully schlumping across the stage to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Friday night.
It was a very odd Christmas show, to be sure — a little campy, a little silly and something seldom seen in Charleston.
I had very little idea of what I was getting into before the show. I’d focused entirely on Stirling’s music, particularly her Christmas record, “Warmer in the Winter,” which I thought fit in well with pop/rock takes on Christmas music, as with groups like Trans-Siberian Orchestra or Mannheim Steamroller.
Stirling’s show was different than either of them.
It was a playful mix of holiday favorites played by an electric violin fronted pop band. The elaborate dance and high-flying aerial work above the stage that was reminiscent of a Las Vegas show or maybe something from Branson, Missouri.
That’s mostly a guess. I’ve never actually been to Vegas or Missouri — just seen them on television.
The show was big, bold, and relentlessly cheery.
The crowd got about 90 minutes of music and dance with a couple of short breaks for Stirling’s chihuahua/terrier to twirl across the stage or for the guy in the Christmas tree to come out to horse around with the aerial gear.
While the show wasn’t a sell-out, the Municipal got a pretty decent crowd, around two-thirds full, which seemed a good draw for an artist whose music isn’t in heavy rotation on local radio. But she had a lot of fans come out and an audience who clearly wanted as light a holiday mood as could be mustered.
Stirling delivered that and by the end, drew a standing ovation.
