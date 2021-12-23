The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lindsey Stirling brought her annual Christmas program to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Friday, which was full of lights, music, dancing and Stirling flying across the stage.

 BILL LYNCH | Gazette-Mail

For a holiday extravaganza, you couldn’t really ask for much more out of Lindsey Stirling’s Christmas Program 2021.

The violinist, electronica artist and choreographer brought bright lights, pretty costumes, a tiny dog doing tricks on stage and a guy in a Christmas tree costume resentfully schlumping across the stage to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Friday night.

It was a very odd Christmas show, to be sure — a little campy, a little silly and something seldom seen in Charleston.

I had very little idea of what I was getting into before the show. I’d focused entirely on Stirling’s music, particularly her Christmas record, “Warmer in the Winter,” which I thought fit in well with pop/rock takes on Christmas music, as with groups like Trans-Siberian Orchestra or Mannheim Steamroller.

Stirling’s show was different than either of them.

It was a playful mix of holiday favorites played by an electric violin fronted pop band. The elaborate dance and high-flying aerial work above the stage that was reminiscent of a Las Vegas show or maybe something from Branson, Missouri.

That’s mostly a guess. I’ve never actually been to Vegas or Missouri — just seen them on television.

The show was big, bold, and relentlessly cheery.

The crowd got about 90 minutes of music and dance with a couple of short breaks for Stirling’s chihuahua/terrier to twirl across the stage or for the guy in the Christmas tree to come out to horse around with the aerial gear.

While the show wasn’t a sell-out, the Municipal got a pretty decent crowd, around two-thirds full, which seemed a good draw for an artist whose music isn’t in heavy rotation on local radio. But she had a lot of fans come out and an audience who clearly wanted as light a holiday mood as could be mustered.

Stirling delivered that and by the end, drew a standing ovation.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

