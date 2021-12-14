It was good fortune that I even saw the sign, “Pictures with Krampus,” so I turned to my son, Emmett and said, “Hey, do you want to do that?”
It was his birthday and as much as I could, I wanted to do whatever he wanted.
“Yeah,” he said and laughed. In the backseat, his brother Joel groaned, “No.”
Joel was overruled.
I found a place to turn around and we went back to Mike Winland’s studio on MacCorkle Avenue, a door down from the international market.
I’ve known Mike for a couple of years. Before the pandemic, he organized and produced the spooky-themed ShockaCon, which brought together ghost hunters, monster enthusiasts and fans of horror movies and TV.
Because of Mike, I got to meet to one of the kids from the movie “Poltergeist” and got to talk to Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander on the show, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
We caught Mike the day after the crowd from the looks of it. In his lobby, there were the remains of what looked like a Christmas party, with empty plates of cookies and an assortment of crumbs.
He must have had a pretty good crowd, which would’ve been great for Mike. The pandemic has been hard on all kinds of artists, including photographers.
The boys and I posed for pictures with Krampus, a legendary monster from the same part of the world that gave rise to Santa Claus. Where Santa brought gifts to all the good children of the world, Krampus picked up the naughty ones, beat them with switches and dragged them off in a sack.
Somehow, big box chain stores, coffee shops and the Hallmark Channel haven’t found a way to incorporate a fearsome Christmas demon into their national campaigns.
Maybe next year.
It was a good time. We posed for a few pictures while the very charming Krampus glowered and grinned at us. We were all on the nice list — mostly.
I figured I could send the pictures out to family for Christmas. It’s rare that the three of us are in a picture together.