Hannah Shaw (left) and Lindsey Green, at Coal River Coffee in St. Albans, say the coffee house is really just getting started with the holiday drinks. The menu grows along with the staff's imagination.
Kanawha County has a lot of bakeries. If you have a taste for something sweet, you don’t have to look very hard to find something. But seasonal sips are another matter. We just don’t have a lot of independent coffee houses, and not everybody is really into making holiday drinks.
As a black coffee drinker, I don’t think about creamy, sweetened or spiced drinks that much. Generally, I look at flavored creamers with a certain amount of wariness, but I couldn’t help but notice on Instagram that Coal River Coffee in St. Albans was plowing right into the season with an ever-expanding line of holiday drinks.
They have got a whole range of flavors. Some of them I’d seen before, like caramel apple cider and gingerbread latte. Others are out there.
They have a drink inspired by the movie “Home Alone,” an iced white mocha with eggnog flavoring and topped with banana gingerbread cold foam. And then there’s the Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, a reference to the movie “Elf” that contains espresso, white chocolate, gingerbread, maple syrup and peppermint pieces.
Not that I needed much of an excuse to get out of the office, but I was intrigued and drove over to St. Albans to try something.
While they had several holiday recipes locked down, Lindsey said Coal River Coffee’s baristas liked to experiment and come up with new flavor combinations.
I ended up getting a red velvet hot chocolate, which had all the right flavor notes and almost an entire Christmas stocking’s worth of sugar.
