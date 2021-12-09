The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hannah Shaw (left) and Lindsey Green, at Coal River Coffee in St. Albans, say the coffee house is really just getting started with the holiday drinks. The menu grows along with the staff's imagination.

 BILL LYNCH | Gazette-Mail

Hannah Shaw and Lindsey Green were working during the post-lunch lull at Coal River Coffee on a Friday afternoon.

Hannah was straightening up, and Lindsey had just pulled a pan of brownies out of the oven a couple of minutes before they would have turned into chocolate briquets.

“That was close,” she said, looking up. “Can I get you something?”

“I’m here for a fancy hot chocolate,” I said. “Something a bit over the top.”

She knew exactly what I was talking about.

Part of what makes the holiday season is the food. Order a pumpkin spice latte in October and nobody bats an eye. Order one on your way to the pool in June and the barista is maybe calling the cops.

While I’ve been out looking at Christmas lights, going to shows and trying to find a tree I can afford, I’ve made the rounds at coffee shops and bakeries, looking for treats.

Kanawha County has a lot of bakeries. If you have a taste for something sweet, you don’t have to look very hard to find something. But seasonal sips are another matter. We just don’t have a lot of independent coffee houses, and not everybody is really into making holiday drinks.

As a black coffee drinker, I don’t think about creamy, sweetened or spiced drinks that much. Generally, I look at flavored creamers with a certain amount of wariness, but I couldn’t help but notice on Instagram that Coal River Coffee in St. Albans was plowing right into the season with an ever-expanding line of holiday drinks.

They have got a whole range of flavors. Some of them I’d seen before, like caramel apple cider and gingerbread latte. Others are out there.

They have a drink inspired by the movie “Home Alone,” an iced white mocha with eggnog flavoring and topped with banana gingerbread cold foam. And then there’s the Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, a reference to the movie “Elf” that contains espresso, white chocolate, gingerbread, maple syrup and peppermint pieces.

Not that I needed much of an excuse to get out of the office, but I was intrigued and drove over to St. Albans to try something.

While they had several holiday recipes locked down, Lindsey said Coal River Coffee’s baristas liked to experiment and come up with new flavor combinations.

I ended up getting a red velvet hot chocolate, which had all the right flavor notes and almost an entire Christmas stocking’s worth of sugar.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

