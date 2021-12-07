The words “Coca-Cola” shined in the dark and I wondered, not for the first time, what the soft drink company had to do with Christmas.
I mean, I’m a Coca-Cola fan (diet, these days) and I remember from an advertising class how the beverage company had helped shape the current popular image of Santa Claus. But why was the company logo on display in lights at Coonskin Park?
I have no idea. I might have prepared better, but the trip to Coonskin Park to see the light display was thrown together at the last minute. Originally, I planned to get a really elaborate and completely seasonal holiday hot chocolate drink and then drive to Rand.
Last year, I was told of a house in Rand that was really tricked out for the holidays. One of the staff photographers told me about an elaborate holiday display in Rand, even suggested that I might want to talk to the owner, but word about the place came right before I went on vacation.
“I’ll keep it in mind for next year,” I said, and I did.
What I didn’t do was remember which photographer told me about the house.
And neither had any idea what I was talking about when I asked.
I then figured my best source for an over-the-top hot chocolate was on the other side of the county and closed at 6 p.m. I had no idea where I was going, so I punted, went to Taco Bell, got the three soft taco meal, and drove to Coonskin.
Because of the pandemic, there were no volunteers collecting donations at the entrance, but park police were around to keep an eye on things. Through the dark, I saw light and movement on the other side of a police vehicle windshield, kept my speed slowed and ate my tacos.
I looked at the glowing holiday characters and the weird animations. Overhead a glowing reindeer leaped and face planted into the pavement. Santa was in a rock trio. There was a Christmas dragon.
The trip through was short, just from the front gate to the tennis courts, which was around a mile, I think.
I thought it would be longer, so I went through twice.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.