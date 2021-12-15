After one small turnaround and some nervousness that I’d somehow missed another turn, I finally rounded a curve that opened up into a colorfully lit wonderland of Christmas cheer.
It was everything promised and more.
I wished I’d brought people to share it with me. I wished someone else had done the driving and I could shoot pictures.
The lights were dazzling and seemingly spread out over acres and acres. The buildings glowed bright, and there were plenty of little features planted out in the yard or the field to take in.
This was easily the biggest, best and most elaborate private holiday light display I’ve seen in years. It might be the best light display in the county.
From the looks of things, Kermit Tyree’s holiday cheer has been spreading. Several homes on the way to the contractor’s display had gotten in on the act and put up their own lights and Christmas displays, which serve as a nice appetizer for the main display.
The road to the display isn’t pristine, and according to social media can see a lot of traffic leading up to Christmas. It’s definitely worth the trip, but drive safe.
