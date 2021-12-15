The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kermit Tyree’s lights in Elkview are a holiday wonderland and really too much to fit into the tiny lens of a cell phone camera. It’s something to see, but drive carefully.

 BILL LYNCH | Gazette-Mail

The narrow two-lane road wound around one of the many places I’ve never been in my 20 years in Kanawha County — on Aarons Fork Road, outside of Elkview.

Somewhere down that road were the Kermit Tyree Christmas lights, an annual Christmas gift to the community from Kermit Tyree, a local building contractor.

When I first heard about the lights while waiting to get my picture taken with Krampus at Mike Winland’s photo studio in Kanawha City, I was sort of taken aback.

According to the post office, I sometimes live in Elkview, but I didn’t know anything about the Tyree display.

“They’re beautiful,” a woman at the photo studio told me. “Worth the trip.”

So I set off on a chilly Monday night with Christmas music blasting on the radio, hoping to be dazzled by bright lights, but also ready to be underwhelmed.

But first I had to get there. I’m not always great with directions, particularly in the dark.

After one small turnaround and some nervousness that I’d somehow missed another turn, I finally rounded a curve that opened up into a colorfully lit wonderland of Christmas cheer.

It was everything promised and more.

I wished I’d brought people to share it with me. I wished someone else had done the driving and I could shoot pictures.

The lights were dazzling and seemingly spread out over acres and acres. The buildings glowed bright, and there were plenty of little features planted out in the yard or the field to take in.

This was easily the biggest, best and most elaborate private holiday light display I’ve seen in years. It might be the best light display in the county.

From the looks of things, Kermit Tyree’s holiday cheer has been spreading. Several homes on the way to the contractor’s display had gotten in on the act and put up their own lights and Christmas displays, which serve as a nice appetizer for the main display.

The road to the display isn’t pristine, and according to social media can see a lot of traffic leading up to Christmas. It’s definitely worth the trip, but drive safe.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

