Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a few people were milling around the open-air lot at Capitol Market when The Sycomores opened up the return of Hops & Hymns with The Band’s “Christmas Must Be Tonight,” one of my favorite Christmas songs.
There were only a few people present, and some of the organizers for the beer and Christmas caroling event appeared a little nervous about whether anyone would show up.
I did my part. I picked up a song book and cracked open a beer.
Hops & Hymns was started by former Daily Mail reporter Zack Harold and Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter Lori Kersey, with the help of Jack Jarvis, a former Gazette-Mail reporter and Jessica Kirk, Zack’s musical partner in local Gospel Americana duo The Sycomores.
The root idea of mixing spiritual music with spirits was based around what some other progressive Christians had been doing prior to the pandemic, just getting people together socially to sing religious-themed (usually Contemporary Christian) songs and have a few beers.
In some instances, these have been gatherings of people who didn’t feel welcome in the churches they were raised in. This was an opportunity for judgment-free religious fellowship.
Lori and Zack held a couple of successful gatherings in Charleston in 2019. But then like everything else, the outings were shelved when group sings were discouraged.
This was the first Hops & Hymns in two years. Zack and Lori had organized it just a couple of weeks ago, but it might not have happened at all if Zack hadn’t been able to get his daughter vaccinated.
Nobody wanted to take any unnecessary risks.
The market was very accommodating, had assembled the stage for The Sycomores and even planted a glowing “Ralphie” figure from “A Christmas Story” to sing back-up.
The Wine and Cheese Shop set up to sell beer outside and gradually, the crowd grew, swelling from a half-dozen to around 50, including the 10 people sitting along the wall of the building behind the stage.
Some had heard about the sing-a-long in advance. Others were shoppers or passersby, who stuck around to sing “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night,” while sipping a cold IPA.
I had two beers and sounded amazing, if I do say so myself.