The guy at the Wine and Cheese Shop at the Capitol Market apologized, but there just wasn’t a lot of Christmas beer left to be had.
“We had a bunch earlier,” he said. “But as you can see …”
I was out of luck. No Christmas beer for me to try.
They had plenty of other beer, of course, just not a lot of Christmas ales. Better-prepared and better-funded beer drinkers had been there long before me.
Stopping by the Wine and Cheese Shop had been my bright idea for something to do for Christmas after I’d failed to track down reindeer jerky and then discovered the market had run out of Christmas trees.
The outdoor vendors had sold their stock, packed up their flannel shirts and toboggans and gone home. All that remained were a few boughs of pine and a single, abandoned fir tree, which was bound in netting and ready to be carried away.
I briefly considered rescuing that lost tree, just tossing it on the top of my car and driving off. But I make newspaper wages, and I wasn’t sure if I could make bail.
Laura at Holl’s Chocolate said I probably should have gone for it. At least, she said she wouldn’t rat me out, but she was in a pretty good mood. Sales at the Capitol Market for the chocolatier were going very well.
“This past weekend, we got hit hard,” she said. “We were slammed.”
They were low on most everything, including the chocolate dipped gingerbread cookies, which she said I ought to come back for.
“We’ll be getting new product mid-week, and then for a while we’ll be getting pretty much daily deliveries up until almost Christmas,” she said.
“So, I should try back?” I asked. Laura nodded.
I wondered if maybe I ought to ask the same question at the Wine and Cheese Shop, but the guy working the counter just shook his head, sadly.
“Sorry,” he said. “We get in the beer earlier and people buy it. Like the Octoberfest stuff. People were buying that in September. As soon as the Christmas stuff comes, people jump on it. And once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Chocolate, he said, they can make more of. Beer, not so much.
Disappointed, I went home, planning to write Santa. But I couldn’t find an envelope.
