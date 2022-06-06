Touring musicians often find places they like to play, but some of those spots can become more special than others.
Cincinnati-based rock cello and drum duo, Lung, say they’re fans of Charleston.
Lung plays Friday night at Sam’s Uptown Café, but the duo have been booked in the city several times. Most recently, they were at Rock City Cake Company, barely a block away from Sam’s.
Drummer Daisy Caplan said, “Rock City Cake Company is cool because, it’s like they do what they do, but they’re also extremely passionate about music and want to have the best music venue possible.”
Cellist Kate Wakefield added, “[Rock City co-owner] Morgan [Morrison], in addition to being a great person, is like an excellent baker and businessperson — and the lemon cupcakes are off the chain.”
The bakery show was fun.
Caplan said, “And there’s a lot of reasons we keep coming back. We like Morgan. We like Dan [Davis] and Hillary [Harrison] who have Kin Ship Goods. We love the Static Fur folks and of course, we love your biscuits — Tudor’s, yeah.”
When they can, they said they like to play all-age venues, which to them is just being smart — when more people are able to attend a show, more people are likely to be there.
“We definitely play bars,” Caplan said. “But ideally, all-ages shows are great.”
Lung is not your average rock combo. The duo has an aggressive, edgy rock sound, which might be a surprise coming from a cellist/singer with an opera background.
Songs get launched like a volley of arrows — musical warfare that the crowd can either get behind or run for cover.
Lung is currently touring to support their latest record, “Come Clean Right Now.” The record released last fall, but was conceived during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When everything shut down, we were about to go on a two-month tour,” Wakefield said.
“We were just so pent up and started sharing songs and things back and forth online,” Caplan said. “That was a new way to write, and that was pretty cool.”
Normally, they said they wrote songs in the same room.
“So, we wrote in the same chat room,” Caplan said.
The first song they wrote became the title track for the record.
“Kate sent me, like, a bunch of disjointed riffs that were in a weird time signature that didn’t make any sense,” he said.
Caplan did some work on the track and sent it back to Wakefield, who picked at the song some more.
“We thought that was pretty weird, so we should just keep going,” the drummer said.
“Come Clean Right Now” emerged, and the rest of the record developed over the next couple of months. Writing and recording kept them busy, though they were glad to get back out on the road.
When they are ready to record again, the pair says they have plenty of material. Even before “Come Clean Right Now,” they had enough songs for a separate record.
“We’ve got a pre-COVID record and a post-COVID record,” Wakefield said.
“We could do a double album and just call it ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,’ Caplan joked.
It would be a great double-album title, too — except The Smashing Pumpkins already used it.