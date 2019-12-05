Cirque Musica 'Holiday Wishes' brings the chills and thrills

Producer Stephen Cook said it would take a different kind of guy than him to get jaded about his show, Cirque Musica presents “Holiday Wishes.”
The cirque-style extravaganza, which comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington Monday night, features daredevil acrobats, aerialists and contortionists.
“I get nervous every night,” the Cirque Musica creator said. “A lot of the stuff they do is really dangerous.”
Standing in the back of the room, Cook said he sometimes has to step away and not watch what’s happening on the stage.
“Safety is job one, two, three and four,” he said. “But this is the real stuff.”
Ten years after he started Cirque Musica, Cook is still wowed and he hoped the audience in West Virginia would be impressed, too.
The show isn’t just circus acts, but there’s music, comedy and drama.
“It’s a really unique kind of show,” he said. “Nobody else is doing this.”
Cook bragged that Cirque Musica featured the best acts in the world.
“We search for these acts, literally, from around the world,” the producer said. “We have performers from Columbia, Russia, Ukraine, Europe — and we try to bring in some Americans for balance.”
Over the past couple of decades, cirque shows have risen in popularity in the U.S., in part filling the void left after America’s best-known circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, closed in 2017.
Cook agreed that shows like his have benefited from having new cities to visit, though the departure of “The Greatest Show on Earth” didn’t really suddenly flood the market with tons of entertainers.
The circus world has always been a very competitive field.
“A normal Ringling Bros. show had around 20 or 25 acts. That’s not very many in the scheme of circus. There are thousands of acts out there, mostly in Europe,” he said.
Still, Cook — who said he worked for Ringling Bros. in the 1990s — said they were sad to see the circus go.
While it doesn’t have the scale of a big tent circus and doesn’t have the animal acts, Cook said Cirque Musica offered more than just a collection of thrills played out one after another.
There’s a story, with music and dance tying everything together.
Cirque Musica isn’t like some other touring productions. Performers help with setting up and tearing down, which has always been the norm in circus shows, Cook said.
“It’s not a diva show.”
Because of the physicality of what the performers do, there aren’t the wild, boozy parties that sometimes follow around rock bands.
“They’re athletes,” he said. “Their warm-up is my workout. They work and they sleep, and they eat really healthy.”
The buses are stocked up with nutritious foods, fruit, a lot of protein and water.
The elephants and tigers may be gone from the modern circus, but the animal appetites are still there.
Cook sighed and added that his performers “eat a lot.”
And they’re from all over. The acrobats, aerialists and contortionists come from different cultures with different customs, but everyone gets along.
Cook said there’s a lot of mutual admiration among the performers. Everyone is a specialist with unique skills and abilities — and touring the U.S. is a privilege.
People still want to come to America and play before an American audience.
“It’s a huge deal for many of them to come to the United States and see the country,” he said.
At the end of the day, the troupe gets along because regardless of who they are or where they’re from, they’re all united under a single idea.
“The goal is we want to give the absolute best show on stage every night,” he said. “We want everyone out there going, ‘Wow, that was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.’”
Cook said they listen for the oohs and ahs. The more, the better.