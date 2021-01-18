Charleston’s Office of Public Art will hold a series of virtual workshops via Zoom to help viewers create self-portraits. The self-portraits will become part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. mural at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Charleston.
These two-hour workshops are scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 4, March 4, April 8 and May 6. Pre-registration is required and may be done at bit.ly/3in7vig.
Materials for the workshop will be provided by the city and can be picked up at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnally Street the Monday before each event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Art can be dropped at the Community Center the Monday following the workshop during business hours.
When completed, the mural will feature over 700 participants.
The workshop is open to experienced and beginning painters.
For more information, email Jeff Pierson, the director of Charleston’s Office of Public Art, at jeff.pierson@cityofcharleston.org