The Clay Center has announced its 2023-24 Broadway in Charleston series.The four-show season begins with the Broadway staple, "Jesus Christ Superstar" Oct. 11. The musical chronicles the last days of the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas.Feb. 4, it's "Come From Away," about a small town in Newfoundland, Canada, that opened its homes to 7,000 stranded travelers following the attacks on 9/11.March 13, the Clay Center presents "Johnny Cash — The Official Concert Experience," a multimedia celebration of the "Man in Black."Broadway in Charleston's 2023-24 season concludes April 14 with "Pretty Woman: The Musical," a Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.Subscriptions are available now and start at $140. Individual show tickets to be announced later.For more information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.