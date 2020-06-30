Clay Center to reopen July 7

The Clay Center will reopen the Avampato Discovery Museum, the Juliet Art Museum and the Caperton Planetarium and Theater at 10 a.m. July 7, according to a news release from Clay Center officials Tuesday.
"We are planning a gradual reopening, with room to adjust as we evaluate the latest data and receive ongoing guidance from our local, state and federal government and feedback from the Center's Team and guests," Clay Center president and CEO Al Najjar said in the release. "The Clay Center has always put the safety and welfare of our community, guests and team first."
Initially, the Clay Center will be open to visitors in two blocks Tuesday through Saturday. Admission will be limited to 100 visitors per block. The first block is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second block is 1:30 to 4 p.m.
The museum will close for deep cleaning between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., and after 4 p.m. during days it is open to the public.
All admissions require a reserved arrival time. Clay Center patrons may reserve by phone; members and non-patrons must reserve their times online at www.theclaycenter.org, according to the release.
Clay Center members have free admission to the museum, but non-members must purchase admission through the Clay Center website. The Clay Center is not accepting cash payments at this time.
For more information about the Clay Center’s COVID-19 plan or additional guest requirements, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.