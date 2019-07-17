CMAC continues to work on all-ages venue

It’s going to take a bit more elbow grease and a little more magical thinking to make Charleston Music and Arts Collective’s quest to create a multi-purpose venue that can also serve patrons of all ages.
The old Fad Furniture and Appliance store in Dunbar has become the latest candidate.
Board member Dennis Strom, who is also technical director for the Limelight Theatre, said, “The building owner, Charles Rashad, heard we were looking for a new location and reached out to us.
“We were looking for a new place and he was looking for tenants.”
Two years ago, a group of tenants at the old Purity Maid Bread Factory on Bigley Avenue in Charleston banded together to attempt to save the building, which many of them had been leasing as rehearsal or studio space for various music and art projects.
That effort turned into a campaign to create a new multi-purpose venue that might be large enough to attract better known touring bands and could also be used for all-ages shows.
The CMAC was formed. Money was raised. Work was done and plans were made. The group went back-and-forth with the city of Charleston to open the venue. There were setbacks and delays.
More work needed to be done to bring the performance space up to code.
Finally, after many months, “The Bakery” opened and began producing shows.
It was short lived.
By January, the T-Rex Science Center, a dinosaur museum for children and families, had taken over the building.
CMAC was homeless until Rashad reached out in April.
Strom shrugged about that and said, “This place has more potential.”
After some discussion amongst the board and the volunteers, they came up with the name “The Spire.” They were no longer in a bakery. The name comes from the remains of the old Fad Furniture sign over the entrance to the building, which resembles a church spire.
“I thought we could do a lot with that name. You know, ‘in-spire,’ ‘a-spire,’” he said. “Things like that.”
Strom said the group began work on The Spire around the first of May.
Like the old bread factory, the former furniture store needs a lot of work, though not the same kind of work The Bakery needed — or as much.
The Purity Maid building had a leaky roof. Rain got in. Some rooms in the upper floors were ruined, while water pooled in the lower floors and caused flooding. There were a myriad of electrical issues and fire hazard concerns. The Purity Maid factory was much older than the Fad building and hadn’t been kept up.
Fad Furniture opened in the 1950s and closed in 1990 after the store’s founders retired from business and sold the building to Big Sandy Furniture, which operated the Charles Street location until 2000.
Habitat for Humanity took over the property in 2001 and operated its ReStore programs out of the building until 2003. It went dark for years, with no power coming into the building for long stretches. At some point, Strom said, thieves went on the roof and scrapped the air conditioning.
That will have to be replaced. On a hot day, the inside of the former furniture store feels like an oven, but Strom didn’t put the air conditioning at the top of his list of concerns.
“I think our largest issue is plumbing. We could use a few bathrooms in here.”
He said CMAC needed additional funding, but mostly they could use some “sweat equity” — people willing to volunteer their time to help put the space together.
“Getting volunteers to come out on a Saturday to work is like pulling hens’ teeth,” he said.
But they’re making progress.
Outside, new steps have been built over the old, ruined walkway. They’ve knocked down walls and cleared debris to open up where the performance hall will go.
“When we’re done, we should have a space that will hold around 600 people,” Strom said.
That’s a space several times larger than any club in Charleston and Strom said they envisioned setting up some kind of gallery or showcase for local artists to sell their work.
“We’re talking about a lot of ideas,” he said.
CMAC hoped to be ready to begin offering shows by sometime in September.
“It’s a little ambitious,” he acknowledged. “But that’s when we start paying rent.”
For more information about the Charleston Music and Arts Collective or The Spire, call 304-807-9023 or visit thespirewv.com.