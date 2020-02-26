'Colored Museum' returns for second weekend in St. Albans

20200220-gm-coloredmuseum1

“The Colored Museum,” a play by George C. Wolfe, continues this weekend at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.

 Courtesy photo

“The Colored Museum” returns for its second week at the Alban Arts Center, in St. Albans. The satire and exploration of themes and identities in African American culture written by playwright George C. Wolfe will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For information, call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.

