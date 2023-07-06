Darren Knight thought about it for a second but had to admit he’d never brought Southern Momma to West Virginia.
Speaking over the phone from his home, somewhere in rural Alabama, the comedian said, “We’ve done New Jersey, Connecticut and Ohio. You know, we’ve been in Canada, but somehow West Virginia just slipped through the night.”
He sighed and added, “We’ve been in Virginia and all around. So, I don’t know that I’ve done a show in West Virginia yet — but we’re going to fix that this weekend.”
Knight will be in Charleston for two nights at the Coliseum Theater for the Southern Momma & Friends Comedy Tour.
Knight joins the growing list of comedy shows that have come through Charleston this year.
Dave Chappelle performed at the Municipal Auditorium in late May. Nate Bargatze and Bert Kreischer were in town in April, and Fortune Feimster is scheduled to appear at the Coliseum Theater in November.
Knight did some standup comedy before Southern Momma, but he said he hadn’t had much success with it. Southern Momma, he added, really didn’t take off because of the live shows, at first.
His audience found him online, through short videos on TikTok and YouTube.
“There’s a lot of comedians that will go on stage for years and they’re trying to get recognized,” Knight said. “Sometimes it works out and sometimes, no, but the beautiful thing about social media is that everybody can pick the kind of thing they like without the influence of who’s got the bigger checkbook.”
An audience chose Knight and then took him to their friends.
Part of what he thinks makes Southern Momma work is that the character is relatable. Everyone knows someone who is at least a little like Southern Momma — an aunt, a teacher, maybe even your mother.
And you don’t even have to be from the south.
“So, yes, I’m sure those in the Appalachians can relate,” he said.
That’s not all that he’s bringing. His cast of characters has increased over the past decade. There’s a lot of comedy to go around.
Knight connected with the crowd through social media but said he doesn’t use it nearly as much as he used to.
Part of his business requires him to be online, to make new videos, to be part of podcasts and to continuously make content for his fans, but if he doesn’t need to be online, he tries to be elsewhere.
“I’m like everybody else, I think I can get hooked, but I try not to,” he said. “It’s kind of like when you do something over and over and over again, and you’re like, OK, I’m done with that. I’m ready to move on to the next thing.”
Knight is like most people, he thought. He’d rather just spend his time with friends and family.
Moving on from being a social media sensation to a mainstream media star isn’t easy. Only a handful of successful comedians land roles in film or television. Fewer still become stars.
“Unfortunately, that’s kind of a closed club,” he said. “There have been people on social media who have risen to larger platforms, but it’s rare. I don’t think Hollywood really likes us.”
Not that Knight is entirely enthusiastic about packing up the truck and moving to Beverly…
He likes where he lives. He likes being a rural southerner.
Knight doesn’t think he needs to give that up to be a success on TV, if that ever opened up for him.
“I feel like, you know, with different hubs in Charleston, South Carolina or Atlanta, Georgia, that it’s almost like they’re outsourcing,” he said. “They can do just as much now in Atlanta as they can in Hollywood. I think they’re starting to recognize that and tap into it.”
Knight added, “I’m open to whatever wants to come my way. You know that expression, ‘You only live once?’ Well, you live every day. You just die once. So, I’m ready for whatever comes.”