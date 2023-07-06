Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Southern Momma

Comedian Darren Knight brings his “Southern Momma” character and others to the Charleston Coliseum Theater on Friday and Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Darren Knight thought about it for a second but had to admit he’d never brought Southern Momma to West Virginia.

Speaking over the phone from his home, somewhere in rural Alabama, the comedian said, “We’ve done New Jersey, Connecticut and Ohio. You know, we’ve been in Canada, but somehow West Virginia just slipped through the night.”

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you