Comedian and actor Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is coming to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington in February. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena February 17.

Iglesias is one of America’s best-known comedians with numerous comedy specials, including 2016’s “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I was Hungry.”

He’s also appeared in films like “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” and his voice has been featured in many animated features, most recently “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The comedian is also the star and producer of the show, “Mr. Iglesias,” currently streaming on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale Thursday and start at $40.50. Tickets can be purchased online through Iglesias' website, www.fluffyguy.com.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

