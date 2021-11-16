Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to Huntington in 2022 By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Nov 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Comedian and actor Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is coming to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington in February. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena February 17.Iglesias is one of America’s best-known comedians with numerous comedy specials, including 2016’s “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I was Hungry.”He’s also appeared in films like “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” and his voice has been featured in many animated features, most recently “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”The comedian is also the star and producer of the show, “Mr. Iglesias,” currently streaming on Netflix.Tickets go on sale Thursday and start at $40.50. Tickets can be purchased online through Iglesias' website, www.fluffyguy.com. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to Huntington in 2022 Marshall basketball: Herd men earn 80-58 win over Milligan Gazette-Mail editorial: Rules are different for the uber wealthy Hoppy Kercheval: The stoic toughness of Sam Huff (Opinion) top story Legislative Republicans establish new labor caucus David Crawley: Proof that voting rights bill isn't overreach (Opinion) Morgan Wallen announces tour dates and a stop in Charleston Wood County sheriff to retire in face of allegations; second former employee files lawsuit against Stephens Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 16, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital