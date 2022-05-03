Comedian Iliza Shlesinger 'Back in Action' at the Municipal Auditorium Staff reports May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Comedian Iliza Shlesinger makes her Charleston Municipal Auditorium debut in October. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston gets another dose of comedy this fall as Iliza Shlesinger is set to perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.The comedian comes to Charleston Oct. 8 as part of her “Back in Action” tour, which had been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.Shlesinger has starred in five Netflix comedy specials, among them “Unveiled,” about her journey to get married, and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.”The comedian also has appeared in several films, including “Confidential” with Mark Wahlberg, and “Pieces of a Woman” with Vanessa Kirby.Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $40.50, $50.50, $66 and $80.50 and can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or through www.ticketmaster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News The Food Guy: Kita closes, but this one really is only temporary Hoppy Kercheval: Can Manchin's backing top Trump's support? (Opinion) AP 'Still in shock.' Abortion defenders, foes stunned by leak top story Mountain Valley Pipeline targeted in-service date pushed back again as projected cost soars to $6.6 billion top story Kanawha tests voting machines top story WVU basketball: Matthews excited to be back Commentary: Carter, Geno making the most of their chance Jack Bernard: Dems need two things they don't yet have (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’