20220503-gm-comedy1

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger makes her Charleston Municipal Auditorium debut in October.

 Courtesy photo

Charleston gets another dose of comedy this fall as Iliza Shlesinger is set to perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

The comedian comes to Charleston Oct. 8 as part of her “Back in Action” tour, which had been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Shlesinger has starred in five Netflix comedy specials, among them “Unveiled,” about her journey to get married, and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.”

The comedian also has appeared in several films, including “Confidential” with Mark Wahlberg, and “Pieces of a Woman” with Vanessa Kirby.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $40.50, $50.50, $66 and $80.50 and can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or through www.ticketmaster.com.

