Comedian Tom Segura brings tour to Municipal Auditorium Thursday Staff reports May 24, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Comedian Tom Segura performs Thursday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comedian Tom Segura brings his “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour” to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening.The 43-year-old has been the subject of four Netflix comedy specials, including “Completely Normal,” “Mostly Stories,” “Disgraceful” and “Ball Hog.”He also co-hosts a podcast with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, called “Your Mom’s House.”Tickets to the 7 p.m. show start at $36 and are available through the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Comedian Tom Segura brings tour to Municipal Auditorium Thursday Rubio still winner in recount of Ward 8 Charleston City Council race AP EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading? AP Powell: 'Soft' economic landing may be out of Fed's control Recalling WVU's biggest moments Gazette-Mail editorial: Progress, of a sort, made on Town Center mall Greg Thomas: Result in District 8 Senate race unfair (Opinion) Second ethics probe of Mooney extended after investigators suggested Mooney accepted impermissible gift and tampered with evidence Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it