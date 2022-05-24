Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tom Segura

Comedian Tom Segura performs Thursday at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

 Courtesy photo

Comedian Tom Segura brings his “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour” to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening.

The 43-year-old has been the subject of four Netflix comedy specials, including “Completely Normal,” “Mostly Stories,” “Disgraceful” and “Ball Hog.”

He also co-hosts a podcast with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, called “Your Mom’s House.”

Tickets to the 7 p.m. show start at $36 and are available through the Coliseum box office or Ticketmaster.

