HUNTINGTON — Monsters, stormtroopers, SpongeBob and other characters took over the Mountain Health Arena as the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention returned this weekend.
More than 200 vendors and a variety of panelists attended the event, giving convention-goers a chance shop around and meet people such as Tom Kenny who voiced SpongeBob SquarePants, Corey Taylor of the band SlipKnot, professional wrestler Jim Duggan and others.
Huntington Comic and Toy Convention event organizer Catrina Day said by the end of the weekend, she expects more than 4,000 people will have attended the convention.
"We've got something for everybody here," she said. "It has been amazing seeing everyone dressed up, that's the best part of this."
Marianna Spoor, Kateri Spoor and Joseph Kirk attended the convention Saturday with hopes to see various voice actors from anime shows they watch. Marianna Spoor said she and Kirk attended last year's Comic and Toy Convention and enjoyed it so much, they knew as soon as they left they'd return for the 2023 convention.
Kateri Spoor said Saturday was her first time attended the comic convention and first time dressing up for one, and she encouraged others to cosplay, too.
"People who have never cosplayed before: Do it; it'll give you confidence and it's fun," she said.
Kirk said he was happy Huntington hosts the Comic and Toy Convention as there are not many other events like it in the Tri-State area.
Marianna Spoor said the main reason she wanted to come to the convention is because many of the panelists that are known for roles in various anime shows have also been featured on Barbie shows and movies.
Aubrey Adkins and Lillian Kaul, both 12, were there with their friend Oubry McCoy, 10, and said Saturday was their first times at a Huntington's comic convention. All three said they enjoy cosplaying, and they were happy to be around others with similar interests.
"I'm just excited to be with the people here because this is, this is the stuff I like so it's really cool," Lillian said.
The convention continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
