Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Monsters, stormtroopers, SpongeBob and other characters took over the Mountain Health Arena as the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention returned this weekend.

More than 200 vendors and a variety of panelists attended the event, giving convention-goers a chance shop around and meet people such as Tom Kenny who voiced SpongeBob SquarePants, Corey Taylor of the band SlipKnot, professional wrestler Jim Duggan and others.

Stories you might like

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

Tags

Recommended for you