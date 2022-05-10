Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston’s The Company Stores releases a new video and plays at Bar 101 on Friday.

 Courtesy photo

The Company Stores will premiere its new music video and perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Bar 101 on Capitol Street.

The video is for the song, “Ways,” the first single from the indie band’s upcoming record.

The Company Stores will perform two sets and wrap up the evening with DJ Quortz on the turntables.

Limited tickets are available for $20. For details, visit The Company Stores on Facebook.

