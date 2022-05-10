Company Stores debut new video Friday Staff reports May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Charleston’s The Company Stores releases a new video and plays at Bar 101 on Friday. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Company Stores will premiere its new music video and perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Bar 101 on Capitol Street.The video is for the song, “Ways,” the first single from the indie band’s upcoming record.The Company Stores will perform two sets and wrap up the evening with DJ Quortz on the turntables.Limited tickets are available for $20. For details, visit The Company Stores on Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News top story The Food Guy: Summer’s almost here, time for tasty road trips! Zach Williams performing in Charleston in October Company Stores debut new video Friday spotlight featured Outside the Echo Chamber: May 10, 2022 Scotty McCreery added to Brooks & Dunn tour stop featured Officials hold out hope for federal assistance as they assess flood damage Prep softball: Scott rallies for 6-5 sectional win over Logan Highlights American Heart Association Heart Ball and South Charleston's Armed Forces Day Parade Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing