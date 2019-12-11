Conducting the WVSO for 'The Nutcracker' ballet is no simple thing

Conducting a symphony is one thing but conducting a symphony during a ballet is something else.
There’s just a lot more going on.
Maestro Grant Cooper, the retired music director for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, said, “It’s much, much more difficult to conduct ballet. With the ballet, you really have to take account of what the dancers’ choreography is and what is required for them to dance it effectively without leaving things out.”
Cooper, who returns Friday and Saturday to conduct the orchestra during its annual joint production of “The Nutcracker” with Charleston Ballet, described what happens between the musicians and the dancers as a kind of back and forth.
“I’ve done quite a bit of ballet conducting,” he said. “And you really have to appreciate just how sensitive it needs to be.”
Some conductors, he explained, dive into the music and just get their orchestras to play what’s on the sheets of paper in front of them.
Cooper said, “They’re like, this is how the music goes and you should figure out how to dance to it.”
He called that approach ridiculous.
The dancers need some flexibility, not someone trying to recreate note for note and beat for beat the recorded music they’ve been rehearsing to for months.
Live music can do so much more. As the conductor, Cooper said he could help time the music for effect and adjust to what was happening on the stage.
“You’ll see the dancers moving very swiftly, hand and arm, toe and leg,” he said.
An unwary conductor might be inadvertently encouraged to speed up.
“You have to try not to get sucked into that,” Cooper said. “The dancers are moving very fast, but often they need a slower tempo to get all of the steps in.”
The conductor said he was looking forward to returning to Charleston for the symphony and Charleston Ballet’s annual “Nutcracker.”
Ever the champion of classical works, Cooper praised Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” as “a justifiably fabulous piece.”
“It represented a ‘sea change’ at the time of the music for ballet coming out of Russia,” he said.
Before “The Nutcracker,” ballet music could be repetitive and not especially memorable.
The music for this ballet is beautiful, he said, “And imminently danceable.”
This is Cooper’s first visit back to Charleston in a while.
After he retired from the WVSO in 2017, Cooper and his wife, Margie, moved to New York to be closer to family.
Almost a year ago, the Coopers’ daughter gave birth to their first grandchild.
“We live 12 minutes away,” he said.
The experience is new, novel and exciting for the conductor and his wife.
“It’s amazing,” Cooper said.
“More so than as parents, we’re able to see changes in the young one on a day-to-day basis. I guess as a parent, you’re just struggling to keep up, but as a grandparent, you’re able to sit back and marvel.”
While he’s retired from a regular post as a conductor, Cooper still guest conducts and spends time composing.
“It’s funny, life as a composer,” he said. “You don’t have any guarantee your music is going to be played. The best you can hope for is that your music will be taken seriously.”
Cooper said his music gets played here and there by different ensembles. Like most artists, he’s always looking to bring his art to an audience, but he approaches it with an ear toward saying something, not with an interest of becoming suddenly famous.
“You don’t concentrate on being the next Beethoven or anything like that,” he said. “You try to do something that reflects music of the time.”