Contemporary American Theater Festival announces schedule

“The Fifth Domain” is one of the new works set to be performed this summer at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival in Shepherdstown.

The Contemporary American Theater Festival will return to Shepherd University, in Shepherdstown, for its 2020 season July 10-Aug. 2. Each year, the CATF brings in new works from well-known playwrights, directors and rising stars in the theater world. This year’s festival includes six productions presented over the month. Among them are: “Whitelisted” by Chisa Hutchinson; “The Fifth Domain” by Victor Lesniewski; “Babel” by Jaqueline Goldfinger; “Ushuaia Blue” by Caridad Svich; “The House of the Negro Insane” by Terence Anthony; and “Sheepdog” by Kevin Artique. Tickets range from $22 to $67 and go on sale April 13. For more details, including schedule, location and subscription prices for multiple shows, visit catf.org.

