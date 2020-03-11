Contemporary American Theater Festival announces schedule

The Contemporary American Theater Festival will return to Shepherd University, in Shepherdstown, for its 2020 season July 10-Aug. 2. Each year, the CATF brings in new works from well-known playwrights, directors and rising stars in the theater world. This year’s festival includes six productions presented over the month. Among them are: “Whitelisted” by Chisa Hutchinson; “The Fifth Domain” by Victor Lesniewski; “Babel” by Jaqueline Goldfinger; “Ushuaia Blue” by Caridad Svich; “The House of the Negro Insane” by Terence Anthony; and “Sheepdog” by Kevin Artique. Tickets range from $22 to $67 and go on sale April 13. For more details, including schedule, location and subscription prices for multiple shows, visit catf.org.
FUNERALS FOR TODAY MARCH 11, 2020
Albright, Georgia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Anderson, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.
Cochran, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Fitzwater, Eldon - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Norman, Iva - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Persinger, Ed - 7 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Ramsey, Mary - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Stone, Maverick - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.
Welder, Rodney - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.