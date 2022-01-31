Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Country music star Luke Bryan will launch his 2022 “Raised Up Right Tour” June 9 at the Charleston Coliseum.

A certified country music hitmaker, Bryan has charted over two dozen songs over the course of his career. The show will also feature country artists Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Tickets to the Charleston concert range from $49.75 to $149.75, but ticket prices are subject to demand and can change at any time.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.lukebryan.com.

