Things are starting to get back to normal for Justin Moore.
After the start of the pandemic, the country star, who performs Friday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, said he found himself looking for things to do at home.
“I cleaned my garage about 300 times,” he said, adding, “I should probably do that again.”
He and his family started a garden.
“We did that with the kids,” the Arkansas native said. “I guess we’re gardeners now.”
He started a podcast, “The Justin Moore Podcast,” where he detailed his day-to-day life, talked sports and interviewed friends, fellow musicians and the occasional Hollywood star, like Matthew McConaughey.
“He was just awesome,” the singer said.
Moore is still at it, still making a weekly podcast. He also picked up cohosting a sports talk show on KABZ 103.7 the Buzz in Little Rock, Arkansas at the start of this year.
“Normal” might be relative. Moore’s tour schedule is back to normal, at least.
During the pandemic, while the singer was home, Moore said he didn’t do much (except for the gardening, cleaning, the podcasting and calling into his favorite radio station).
When promoters called about scheduling shows, he said he kind of said yes to everything.
“I kind of put us in a bind,” he said. “We went out and worked a ton after we hadn’t worked at all.”
This year, the pace is a bit slower, fewer shows, but Moore still has a single on the radio and a new album due out at some point this year.
“Summer, probably, but I don’t know,” he said. “I just finished up my part of it and they’re mixing it now.”
This yet-unnamed record arrives on the heels of “Straight Outta The Country,” which Moore released a year ago.
The singer could have released the record last year, if he’d wanted or made “Straight Outta The Country” a double record.
“I had a bunch of songs written,” Moore said. “I decided it was better to split them up over two albums.”
Staying busy is partly Moore’s nature, but he also aware that the clock is ticking. There isn’t going to be a better time to go on tour, make records, become a radio host or start a podcast.
“I’ve been so blessed,” he said. “But I’m pushing 40 and want to continue playing for the foreseeable future, another 10 or 15 years, but I figure I’ll want to slow down at some point.”
To do that, Moore, who turned 38-year-old at the end of March, said he needed to hustle.
“And if I don’t take the opportunity to do things like this right now, I’m never going to,” he said.
Besides, he enjoys what he does.
Podcasting has let him take a look at his world from a different perspective and let him get to know people he might not otherwise have been able to and learn more about people he already knew.
“I think it’s helped with my radio gig,” he said.
Radio was something else he just sort of said yes to. It was an opportunity.
“It’s definitely not for the money,” Moore laughed.
A lifelong sports fan, particularly the Arkansas Razorbacks, the country star said he halfway lucked into the job. He’d called into KABZ many times, had made friends with some of the staff and when Tommy Smith, a longtime host and 40-year-veteran retired because of his health, Moore was kind of in the right place at the right time.
“I got into a conversation about what they were going to do,” Moore said. “One thing led to another and I’m offering to do the show.”
He’s having fun, he promised.