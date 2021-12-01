The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Country star Keith Urban returns to the road in 2022. In October, his world tour makes a stop in Charleston.

Country superstar Keith Urban returns to the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 22 with Ingrid Andress.

The show is part of Urban’s upcoming “Speed of the Now” World Tour, which kicks off May 27 at Caesars Palace Coliseum in Las Vegas.

Urban is a four-time Grammy winner and the winner of 13 Country Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards.

A short list of the county star’s hits include, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “You'll Think of Me" and “Wasted Time.”

Andress has been nominated for three Grammy awards. Her hits include “More Hearts Than Mine,” “Lady Like” and “Wishful Drinking.”

Tickets for the show range from $25.50 to $145.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 and will be available through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum box office.

