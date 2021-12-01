Country star Keith Urban coming to Charleston in October Staff reports Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Country star Keith Urban returns to the road in 2022. In October, his world tour makes a stop in Charleston. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Country superstar Keith Urban returns to the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 22 with Ingrid Andress.The show is part of Urban’s upcoming “Speed of the Now” World Tour, which kicks off May 27 at Caesars Palace Coliseum in Las Vegas.Urban is a four-time Grammy winner and the winner of 13 Country Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards.A short list of the county star’s hits include, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “You'll Think of Me" and “Wasted Time.”Andress has been nominated for three Grammy awards. Her hits include “More Hearts Than Mine,” “Lady Like” and “Wishful Drinking.”Tickets for the show range from $25.50 to $145.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 and will be available through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum box office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keith Urban Country Music Show Music Award Grammy Ingrid Andress Hit Recommended for you Latest News Country star Keith Urban coming to Charleston in October AP Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback AP At historic abortion arguments, conservatives signal changes Bill's best ... flavor of Pop-Tart top story Christmas Every Day: A running start to the holiday season A rite of passage (FlipSide) Tired of Hallmark Christmas movies? Here's some alternatives to get you into the holiday spirit (FlipSide) The feeling of December (FlipSide) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 1, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests