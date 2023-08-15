Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Matt Schang said he didn’t think “The Mothboys” podcast he does with Michael Strayer and Jake Haskin would stick around for very long. He certainly never thought it would lead to a monsters and conspiracy convention — now in its third year.

“We just celebrated our fourth year,” Schang said. “We had on the director of ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ Eduardo Sanchez.”

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached

at 304-348-5195 or

lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you