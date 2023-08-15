Matt Schang said he didn’t think “The Mothboys” podcast he does with Michael Strayer and Jake Haskin would stick around for very long. He certainly never thought it would lead to a monsters and conspiracy convention — now in its third year.
“We just celebrated our fourth year,” Schang said. “We had on the director of ‘The Blair Witch Project,’ Eduardo Sanchez.”
The Mothboys mixes comedic banter with ongoing discussions about the supernatural. They dive into UFOs, ghosts and werewolves, but they’re also big fans of folk monsters like Bigfoot and Mothman, as well as a strange menagerie of crazy creatures from all over the country.
“Just anything strange under the sun,” he said. “I love it, but these podcasts come in and out of existence. I’m shocked we’ve lasted this long, but pleasantly shocked.”
Schang said he and his brother, Strayer, got into supernatural stories when they were kids. They were fans of all things weird and would find reports online.
“I’d go over to my grandma’s house and print them out — on dial-up,” he said. “It would take a long time.”
At school, he’d share his findings, hoping to make friends.
He laughed and said, “It really didn’t work.”
Well, maybe it did a little. It eventually led to Schang and Strayer connecting with Haskins in West Virginia and then The Mothboys podcast. The show found an audience and a community of other like-minded fans of the unknown.
Three years ago, The Mothboys gathered for a friends and fan convention in Morgantown.
It went pretty well.
“We outgrew the space,” Schang said.
Then they met the owners of Freefolk Brewery just outside of Fayetteville, who had just remodeled some of their space and invited them to bring the Cryptid Bash deeper into the heart of cryptid country.
Along with Mothman, there’s the Braxton County Monster, the Grafton Monster, Sheepsquatch and Batboy, among others.
West Virginia is also Bigfoot country. There’s a Bigfoot Museum in Sutton, just down the street from a museum dedicated to the Braxton County Monster.
“It’s a whole lot of monsters,” Schang agreed.
Cryptid Bash, he said, was going to be a daylong celebration of weird stuff.
“It’s a celebration. It’s a party,” he said. “You’ll have some of the best artists in the paranormal and cryptid community. You’re going to have music all day by some amazing musicians, and we’ve got some activities planned.”
There will also be food — and probably beer.
Schang said Mothman continues to be a popular topic of discussion, but other creatures are starting to catch up.
“The Grafton Monster is really picking up steam,” he said.
Nationally, Schang said he hoped the White Monsters of Sherman, New York, might be a real up-and-comer.
Described as possibly a prehistoric ground sloth first seen in the 1960s, Schang said he and his podcast cohorts wrote a book on the subject and brought in an illustrator.
“It was an amazing process and there’s nothing else like them,” he said.