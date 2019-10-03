CTOC revives the Headless Horseman for some early Halloween fun

Children’s Theatre of Charleston (CTOC) director Ariana Kincaid said she needed to find some wood to knock, but that things for the company’s upcoming production of “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” had gone remarkably smoothly.
Drama is almost always built into every dramatic production. Things go wrong. Challenges have to be overcome. But Kincaid said, “It’s really gone pretty well. We’ve got a couple of special effects that are fabulous. We’ve got a props person who is amazing. Our costumes were done before we left the workshop.”
They even got a new fog machine that uses dry ice and replaces the less reliable, chemically fueled fog machine they had before.
The show opens Friday night with two shows on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
“We’re on schedule,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”
For families in the mood for an early taste of Halloween, Kincaid said you really couldn’t ask for a better show.
“It’s very Halloweenie,” she said. “It’s fun but also spooky. We’ve got phantoms. There’s a couple of graveyard scenes and, of course, the Headless Horseman makes an appearance. But it’s not terribly spooky.”
And the story isn’t entirely about a vengeful spirit, but about a very human story.
“It’s boy meets girl, and then the girl has to choose between two boys,” she said.
It’s the nerdy but superstitious schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, versus the local hero, Abraham “Brom Bones” Van Brunt. Both are interested in marrying the wealthy Katrina Van Tassel, though maybe not for the same reason.
Kincaid said it’s a smaller production than some of CTOC’s other shows, but that they decided to make room for a few more kids to be in the show and added some roles.
“For several of them, it’s their first time, which is fun and interesting to me,” the director said. “I’ve always said that my favorite part is seeing the lightbulb come on with a kid, with them finally understanding what they’re doing.”
It’s a great moment.
“You see the love of performing and being on stage click,” she said. “It’s nice to watch that happen.”