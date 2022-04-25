CYAC presents 'Love is Not an Angry Thing' Staff reports Apr 25, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Love is Not an Angry Thing” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse.This is a two-person play about a teen’s battle to save her best friend from an abusive boyfriend and their progressively obsessive relationship.Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit cyacwv.showclix.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News CYAC presents 'Love is Not an Angry Thing' top story WV Senate president: Bluefield State oversight reduction bill dead, but talk will continue top story Special session kicks off Monday; $250 million set aside for water, sewer infrastructure Kathleen Stoll: Affordable, quality child care is vital (Opinion) Nascent solar finance fund poised to help power solar energy across Appalachia Hoppy Kercheval: Many WV COVID deaths were preventable (Opinion) AP Column: Chastain calms down to surge into title contention Dan Taylor: WV, with help, is poised to lead in clean energy (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes