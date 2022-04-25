Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Love is Not an Angry Thing” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elk City Playhouse.

This is a two-person play about a teen’s battle to save her best friend from an abusive boyfriend and their progressively obsessive relationship.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit cyacwv.showclix.com.

