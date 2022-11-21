Traditions have a funny way of getting started. Some are planned. People get together for a meal or an event, do it again the same time, next year, and somehow it sticks.
Other times, things fall into place and then just seem to work.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s annual production of “Mary” is in its 26th year and has been a regular highlight of the weekend following Thanksgiving.
Once again, the rock opera will open Friday night at the Elk City Playhouse on West Washington Street in Charleston.
Sitting backstage at the theater, as his cast shuffled in for rehearsal, company director and playwright Dan Kehde said the tradition of opening after Thanksgiving was entirely accidental. At the start, “Mary” was usually produced in December, like most holiday shows.
But one year, there was no room at the theater.
“That’s all because of David Wohl and Charleston Stage Company,” Kehde said.
For a large portion of its existence, Contemporary Youth Arts Company performed most of its shows at the Capitol Theatre on Summers Street, which was owned by West Virginia State University.
Wohl co-founded Charleston Stage Company and was also the Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and professor of communications and media studies at WVSU.
Charleston Stage Company usually performed at the Capitol Theater but was one of several local groups that used the space. Some seasons, the calendar of events at the theater could get very busy — like during the holidays.
“One year, David had all the dates for Stage Company booked for December,” Kehde said.
“Mary” was Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s biggest show. Not only was it the company’s biggest draw, “Mary” was also its largest production.
Kehde smiled and said, “We got pretty big back then — big cast, big set.”
But they had nowhere to go.
“So, we took the date that was available,” the director said.
That was the weekend after Thanksgiving, which was a risk. Holiday weekend audiences can be sparse, but people showed up for the quirky, musical retelling of the months leading up to the birth of Jesus.
It went so well, Contemporary Youth Arts Company booked the same weekend again, the next year.
“Not long after that, we managed to squeeze in the other weekend,” Kehde said.
The show has been anchored to Black Friday ever since, though it has moved around Charleston as the theater company has moved, evolving with space as much as with the cast.
“It’s never the same show two years in a row,” Kehde said.
At the Capitol Theater, the show could be huge, operatic. When the company moved to the Town Center Mall, it shrunk. Now, it’s somewhere between the two at the Elk City Playhouse.
Each year was a different challenge.
Kehde said that he and music director Mark Scarpelli had to be flexible. The company works with children and teenagers, some of them just getting into theater for the first time.
“We took everybody,” he said. “Some years, we had some better actors. Other years, we had better singers.”
They leaned into the talent they had.
“Sometimes, that was the words. Other times, Mark’s music carried us,” Kehde said.
The seed of the show started with an image Kehde had of Mary apologizing to her newly born baby for all the things he would have to go through — sort of the end to one story and the beginning of another.
Writing with Scarpelli, the two worked their way backwards through words and music.
“The first show was 45 minutes long, no intermission,” Kehde said.
They built onto the show year after year.
Scarpelli’s absence this year is sharply felt, especially by Kehde. The composer and the playwright collaborated on 20 different shows over nearly three decades.
Scarpelli died earlier this year after a struggle with cancer.
“I had this moment a while back when I was just so angry,” Kehde said. “I was stomping around on the stage and yelling, and I didn’t know what that was all about.”
But he really did, Kehde said.
“It was because Mark isn’t here,” he said.
Last year, Steve Waggoner filled in as music director. Scarpelli was too sick to work on “Mary,” but he was still able to come see the show.
“We performed for him,” Kehde said. “And that was great.”
This year, Grant Jacobs has taken over music.
The show adapts based on who and what the theater company has to work, but some things never change. Kehde, as always, is proud of his cast, which is a mix of veterans and new players.
“I’ve got a good bunch,” he said. “The trio, this year, sounds amazing. They’re worth the price of admission alone. I really got lucky this year with who came out.”