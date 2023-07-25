Director Dan Kehde couldn’t help but feel like an underdog. Again.
Friday night, he and the Contemporary Youth Arts Company open a revival of “The Blob” at the Elk City Playhouse, on Charleston’s West Side.
It’s an original musical comedy based on the 1958 cult horror film about an amoeba-like alien monster that crash-lands near a small town and begins devouring residents. Kehde and local composer Mark Scarpelli wrote it together in 2006.
“It was the last piece Mark wanted us to do,” Kehde said. “He wanted to do it here, at the playhouse. So, I wanted to do it to kind of pay off that last debt.”
Scarpelli died in March 2022.
It was an unusual piece to adapt into a musical.
The movie, “The Blob,” was made on a budget. It starred an up-and-coming actor named Steve McQueen, who took the job because he was nearly broke and needed to cover his rent and groceries.
The movie turned out to be a modest success, in part because of McQueen, who shortly thereafter became one of Hollywood’s best-known leading men and an American icon.
A musical adaptation of a B-movie can be a tough sell to the public. It’s maybe harder this summer because the youth arts company is opening against “Grease,” the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s big summer production.
They’re competing for seats with one of the best-known, most-beloved musicals of all time.
Kehde didn’t know if they’d break even, but that’s nothing new. Live theater is risky. Original theater is even riskier.
“If you’d talked to me two weeks ago, I probably would’ve said different things,” he said. “But I feel pretty good about where we are.”
Again, this is a reinvented and reimagined show. The Elk City Playhouse is very different than the old Capitol Theater on Summers Street, where Kehde and Scarpelli put the show together almost 20 years ago.
The stage is smaller. The space is tighter. The audience is closer to the action.
“We’re taking a show with 35 people, and we’ve brought it down to 14,” he said. “It was hard to envision that in the beginning, but we’ve made that work out.”
Parts of the show might even be better. The humor, Kehde said, came through better.
“We ended up with a really good cast,” he said. “They can sing. The harmonies are good — most of the time.”
The same with the dancing, he added.
And that’s all fine. It’s a summer show. It’s supposed to be fun. The important thing, Kehde said, is the cast appreciates the humor of “The Blob.”
“Which, at its best, is stupid,” he said. “It’s stupid, mindless entertainment for the middle of summer.”
Scarpelli loved it for that, too.
“I can remember us laughing an awful lot when we wrote this,” Kehde said.