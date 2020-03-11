Darrell Scott is back with a bluesy take on Hank

Those yearly milestones can make you reflect back on what you’ve done and what you still have time to do.
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Darrell Scott turned 60 last year. The birthdays that end in zero always seem to be the scariest.
Scott, who headlines Sunday night’s “Mountain Stage” at the Culture Center Theater, in Charleston, said it was certainly on his mind when he decided to put out “Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams.”
“On the one hand, it’s just a number,” the songwriter said. “On the other hand, it’s ‘Dude, how much time do you think you’ve got? And what are you going to do with the time you’ve got left?’”
A prolific writer and recorder, Scott said he’d banked four records, which he could pretty much release whenever.
“I’ve just got music going on in me and it would never occur to me that I would pass away, and these things would never come about,” he said.
Releasing all four at once wouldn’t work for an artist like him. It would barely work for anyone else, but Scott explained, “My plan is to put out an album a year, maybe two per year over the next little while.”
The first record of the four is the Hank Williams record, which for Scott was going back again to the source; not just the source of country music, but Scott’s source, his childhood.
“I grew up on Hank. My Dad was a Hank Williams follower,” he said. “Dad would even try to sing like Hank and the family playing in the band would try to play like the Drifting Cowboys.”
Hank Williams was a big part of the soundtrack of Scott’s childhood.
The songwriter said, “The Hank record is where I come from. Let’s get it out first.”
“Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams” is a bluesy take on the icon’s music. Williams has long been a foundational influence in country music, but Scott said he always saw him as more of a blues artist, though his music can be applied to just about every genre.
“He’s been honky tonked,” Scott said. “Tony Bennett has covered him. Punk has done Hank. There’s Cajun Hank stuff. There are many styles you can throw Hank’s music at and all those lines just get blurred.”
Scott pointed out that he wasn’t a blues artist — not really.
“I’m not claiming to be a blues artist,” he said. “Blues is definitely part of what I’ve done. I sing that way. I play that way, but I also play other ways, too. To me, blues is another form of musicality.”
Choosing songs for the record, Scott said, was “easy pickings.” Williams had over a dozen songs that had the word “blues” in the title, and many more that touched on the blues feelings of sadness and loss.
Scott pulled several tunes that fit what he had in mind and also recorded two songs Williams didn’t write, but that he was known for, including “Lost Highway” by Leon Payne.
Scott said the record digs into some off-the-beaten-path Williams works, too, like “Men with Broken Hearts.”
“The blues isn’t just a guitar lick or a harmonica slide,” Scott said. “It’s a feeling, and ‘Men with Broken Hearts’ doesn’t get any sadder than that.”
The 60-year-old said he could probably come up with at least one more Hank Williams blues record, if he wanted.
“I certainly wouldn’t put it past me,” he said. “I wouldn’t.”
But he had three other records waiting and probably others on the way.