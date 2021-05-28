The City of Charleston has announced the official start date for Live on the Levee, plans for street closures to accommodate outdoor dining and leisure activities for area residents as well as dates for when local splash pads should return to parks and pools.
Live on the Levee will return July 9 to Haddad Riverfront Park and continue each Friday night until Oct. 1.
The lineup for the series hasn’t been announced, but Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin previously indicated that the concert series would focus on area musicians, most of whom were unable to perform during the pandemic.
With warm weather, some downtown streets have been closing for outdoor dining.
Through Labor Day, blocks of Capitol and Hale streets will close on the weekends.
Capitol Street will close Fridays beginning at 3 p.m. and remain closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. Hale Street will close Friday at 3 p.m. and remain closed until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Both streets will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane on Hale street will remain open for access to the South Side Bridge.
Charleston also planned to continue Food Truck Fridays through the summer on Kanawha Boulevard from Capitol Street to Court Street from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Music will be provided by various DJs and parking on Court Street will be reserved for picking up takeout orders.
Beginning June 6 and continuing on Sundays until Sept. 5, Kanawha Boulevard will close from Court Street to Greenbrier Street for walking, running, biking, skating and other outdoor activities.
To help with cooling off, the city said the splash pad at Magic Island would likely open on June 1, while splash pads at the North Charleston Community Center and Cato Park pools would likely open on July 1.
In addition to updates for the summer, the city of Charleston republished details for its upcoming series of drive-in movie nights at the Patrick Street Big Lots parking lot, which include “Frozen 2” on June 9, “Moana” on July 7 and “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Aug. 4.
All shows begin at 9 p.m. with parking starting at 7:30 p.m. Parking to see the show will be first come, first served.