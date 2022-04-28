Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The David Bromberg Quintet has postponed its appearance on Sunday night’s Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.

Instead, the 7 p.m. live taping will include Sarah Harmer, Arlo McKinley, Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, Taylor Rae and West Virginia musician John Inghram.

An assistant producer for Mountain Stage, Inghram performs with Fletcher’s Grove and the Bob Thompson Unit, among other acts. His first solo record will be released in mid-May.

Also, Sunday's performance marks the return to 100% capacity for Mountain Stage. The recorded live radio show had capped audiences at 50% since it began performing again in front of crowds.

Also, face masks for the audience are now optional, though Mountain Stage encourages mask wearing among the unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

For information or to order tickets, visit www.mountainstage.org.

