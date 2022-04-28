David Bromberg Quintet out for Sunday's episode of Mountain Stage Staff reports Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The David Bromberg Quintet has postponed its appearance on Sunday night’s Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.Instead, the 7 p.m. live taping will include Sarah Harmer, Arlo McKinley, Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, Taylor Rae and West Virginia musician John Inghram.An assistant producer for Mountain Stage, Inghram performs with Fletcher’s Grove and the Bob Thompson Unit, among other acts. His first solo record will be released in mid-May.Also, Sunday's performance marks the return to 100% capacity for Mountain Stage. The recorded live radio show had capped audiences at 50% since it began performing again in front of crowds.Also, face masks for the audience are now optional, though Mountain Stage encourages mask wearing among the unvaccinated or immunocompromised.For information or to order tickets, visit www.mountainstage.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News AP Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia David Bromberg Quintet out for Sunday's episode of Mountain Stage Wild Ramp to host annual 'Stinkfest' ramp celebration on Saturday top story House District 58 primary yields three-way race between St. Albans residents for GOP nomination WV Judicial Circuit 13 candidate: Maryclaire Akers featured Outside the Echo Chamber: April 28, 2022 Things to do this weekend: April 28-May 1 Bill's Best: 'From' is the best show you're not watching Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes